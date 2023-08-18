DES MOINES — Pam Van Essen of Ottumwa won first place and a $125 gift card in the Bob's Red Mill Yeast Breads competition judged Friday, Aug. 11 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Van Essen also earned first place for her entry in the Raisin-Cinnamon division.
Robin Tarbell-Thomas of Centerville took home first place in the Potato and Raisin divisions, and third place in the Sourdough division.
Each entrant was required to use Bob's Red Mill flour in the bread creation, which were judged on flavor, texture and appearance.
