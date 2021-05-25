CENTERVILLE — A group that manufactures various items for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and health-conscious families is moving to Centerville.
The Alliance Outdoor Group has secured a grant to relocate its operations and headquarters to Centerville, moving from Minnesota.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant award on Friday in an announcement that totaled $103 million to nine businesses and seven startups.
Alliance Outdoor Group will receive a $150,000 forgivable loan as well as other tax benefits. The business will make a capital investment of just under $2 million and is expected to create 25 jobs at $16.33 per hour.
The group manufactures and distributes electric bikes and accessories, hunting tree stands, firearm suppressors, and nutritional products. The company will relocate its operations and construct their headquarters in Centerville. The new facility will include office space, manufacturing, warehouse and research and development.