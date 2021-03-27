CENTERVILLE — Those wanting to be involved in this year's Pancake Day pageant — or ladies wanting to vie for the crown — can begin applying on April 1.
Applications for queen contestants, escorts and pages (Little Miss and Mister) are available at the P.A.C.T. office at 128 N. 12th St., Centerville, beginning April 1. Applications are due Friday, June 4. Applications will also be posted online at centervilleia.com on the Pancake Day page.
Applications are open only to Appanoose County residents.
Organizers are expecting Pancake Day to resume this year, after it was postponed due to the pandemic last year. The date is set for the last Saturday in September, or Sept. 25.
The theme for the 72nd annual Pancake Day is "My oh my, what a wonderful day!"