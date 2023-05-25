PELLA — In an early-season battle between two respected baseball conferences, the Big Red of Centerville represented the South Central Conference visiting the Pella Dutch out of the Little Hawkeye Conference last week.
Though the game was not one of perfection, it had all the drama and intensity of a high-level tournament game. The Dutch put a three-spot on the board in the bottom of the second and the Big Reds answered with a three-spot in the top of the third.
It was goose eggs on the board until the bottom of the eighth inning when Pella scored a walk-off run to take the 4-3 win. Centerville, however, bounced back on Monday holding off Albia for an 8-6 South Central Conference-opening victory at Pat Daugherty Field.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Centerville baseball coach Nic Belloma said. "We only lost two seniors off last year's team. We've got a lot of guys back, a lot of arms. Hopefully, we can hit a little better than we did last year. Guys being a year older should help us a lot there too. We feel like we can compete in our conference. Knoxville's going to be really good, but everyone else should be right there in the mix."
Pella’s Joe Bokhoven led off the eighth with a sharp single through the middle and Caleb Stewart beat out an infield dribbler. Winning pitcher, Kellan Shull, jammed the basepaths with no outs on a bunt single.
Starting pitcher, Jack Howard, ripped a shot off the fence in left-center for the winner. Howard would go no further than first base as he was mobbed by a happy group of Dutchmen.
The Dutch were gifted with three unearned runs in the second inning. With one out, Caleb Stewart reached on an error and Shull was plunked with a pitch.
After a pop-up for the second out, Samuel Carlson drew a base on balls to fill the sacks. Leyton Bethards then lofted a fly ball down the right field line that disappeared in the evening twilight. The ball fell among three fielders and with the baserunners on the move, all three scored.
The Big Reds answered with three unearned runs to tie the score. Sylar Esaias reached on a one-out error. Then came a terrifying moment in the game. With two outs, Sabin Esaias was beaned with a pitch and he went down in a bloody heap. Trainers rushed to his aid and Esaias had to leave the game with injuries to the nose and eye socket area.
Pella hurler Howard was visibly shaken by the chain of events and struggled to get out of the inning. He allowed a two-run single to Centerville’s Brandon Shinn and a walk with the bases loaded to Ryan Sinnott to tie the score.
Once past the third inning, the two teams each got their Mo-Jo back and the game settled into a baseball junkie’s delight. Outstanding pitching and big plays from both teams kept runs off of the board and extra innings would be needed.
The pitching was top notch by both teams. Howard started for the Dutch and was in control until the unnerving third inning. Shull came on with four shutout innings of relief to notch the win. Centerville’s Brody Tuttle was spectacular as he powered through eight innings, allowing only one earned run, two walks and he fanned six batters.
“Brody was great," Belloma said. “We didn’t look good and we played poorly against Saydel in our season opener. Our message to the kids was that we will compete.
"Brody took that message seriously. He led us. He was a super competitive effort. Our team fed off of that competitive effort. I must add that our sophomore catcher, Sully Ballanger, took over when Sabin went down and he did a masterful job."
Shull not only picked up the win in relief, but he along with designated hitter Joe Bokhoven led the Dutch offense with two hits each and Isaiah Kettler mashed a two out triple in the seventh, but was stranded on third.
“This was a fun game," Pella coach Jesse Jablonski said. “It was not perfect, but the atmosphere was great. We struggled a little offensively, but the pitching was good. Shull was outstanding in his first night on the mound. We gave too many free bases and we must clean that up. We have a long way to go. We are fairly young and the kids are learning their roles. We are looking to improve with each game."
Centerville fell to 1-3 overall on Tuesday, dropping a 19-5 non-conference decision to Keokuk. The Big Reds welcome Davis County to Pat Daugherty Field on Friday in SCC action.
PREP BASEBALL
Pella 4, Centerville 3 (8)
Centerville 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 3
Pella 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 9 3
Centerville Battery – Brody Tuttle (LP) 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K and Sabin Esaias, Sully Ballanger (3).
Centerville hitting – Conner Lancaster 2-for-4, Brandon Shinn 1-for-3, Ryan Sinnott 1-for 2.
Centerville runs - Sylar Esaias 1, Landon McGrann 1, Tuttle 1
Centerville RBI – Shinn 2, Sinnott 1.
Pella Battery – Jack Howard – 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K – Kellan Shull (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K and Anderson Schirm.
Pella hitting – Schirm 1-for-4, Isaiah Kettler 1-for-4, Joe Bokhoven 2-for-4, Caleb Stewart 1-for-4, Shull 2-for-3, Howard 1-for-3, Leyton Bethards 1-for-3
Pella Runs – Bokhoven 1, Stewart 1, Shull 1, Samuel Carlson 1.
Pella RBI – Bethards 3, Howard 1.
3B - Kettler
