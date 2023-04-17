OTTUMWA — The opening week of the upcoming high school football season will feature area rivalries renewed and a few that will continue.
High school football schedules for the next two seasons have been released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Teams will play the same nine opponents each week of the season in both 2023 and 2024 with home and away games during alternating between the teams each season.
Ottumwa will kick off the 2023 football season heading to the deepest corner of southeastern Iowa, taking on Keokuk on the road at Calvert Stadium on Aug. 25. The teams will also open the next season against each other with Ottumwa hosting Keokuk on Aug. 30, 2024.
The former Southeast 7 rivals haven't met since the 2013 season opener. The unique opener saw the Bulldogs initially roll to a 33-3 win at home behind Isaiah Cox's 10 carries for 145 rushing yards and three touchdowns before the game was ruled to be a forfeit the following week in favor of Keokuk due to the accidental use of academically ineligible players by the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa won 34-21 in their last visit to Keokuk to open the 2012 season. The Bulldogs rallied from a 14-3 deficit, scoring 31 unanswered points to win the game including a 77-yard touchdown run by Seth Griffiths and a 44-yard interception return by Collin Schulz helped clinch Ottumwa’s first win of the season.
The Bulldogs 2023 season opener will be on Sept. 1 against Des Moines Roosevelt as Ottumwa will be looking for their first win over the Roughriders since 2011. It will be a short week to follow for Ottumwa between former CIML Metro and current Iowa Alliance south division rivals as OHS will head to Des Moines Lincoln for a Thursday night game on Sept. 7 against the Railsplitters at the new Mediacom Stadium, located next to the Knapp Center on the campus of Drake University which will host all five Des Moines Public Schools (East, Lincoln, Roosevelt, North and Hoover).
Ottumwa will host Oskaloosa on Sept. 15 before heading to Oskaloosa on Sept. 20, 2024. The teams have met each of the past three seasons with the Bulldogs rallying for a 21-20 win at Oskaloosa last season after suffering a 35-14 loss to the Indians at home on Aug. 27, 2021 and a 21-14 loss at Oskaloosa on Sept. 4, 2020.
Many of the same rivalry contests from the most recent high school football season will remain in tact this year, including Pekin and Cardinal meeting to open the season against each other for the third and fourth consecutive years. After losing 70-19 to open a winless 2022 season, the Panthers avenged that loss with a 20-0 win over the Comets to open last season at Tom Stone Field.
Cardinal will host Pekin on Aug. 25. The two teams will then meet at Pekin to open the next season on Aug. 30, 2024.
The Aug. 25 area high school football slate will also feature the most recent chapter in the Battle of Highway 5 between Centerville and Albia. The Big Reds will play in back-to-back trophy games to open the next two seasons traveling to Albia on Aug. 25 before hosting Davis County in the 'Pennant Game' on Sept. 1.
PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
OTTUMWA
2023
Aug. 25 at Keokuk; Sept. 1 vs. Des Moines Roosevelt; Sept. 7 at Des Moines Lincoln; Sept. 15 vs. Oskaloosa; Sept. 22 vs. Marshalltown; Sept. 29 at Ames; Oct. 6 at Waukee Northwest; Oct. 13 vs. Des Moines East; Oct. 20 at Waterloo West.
2024
Aug. 30 vs. Keokuk; Sept. 5 at Des Moines Roosevelt; Sept. 13 vs. Des Moines Lincoln; Sept. 20 at Oskaloosa; Sept. 27 at Marshalltown; Oct. 4 vs. Ames; Oct. 11 vs. Waukee Northwest; Oct. 18 at Des Moines East; Oct. 25 vs. Waterloo West.
ALBIA
2023
Aug. 25 vs. Centerville; Sept. 1 vs. Interstate 35; Sept. 8 at Chariton; Sept. 15 at Mediapolis; Sept. 22 vs. Central Lee; Sept. 29 at Davis County; Oct. 6 vs. West Burlington-Notre Dame; Oct. 13 vs. Mid-Prairie.
2024
Aug. 30 at Centerville; Sept. 6 at Interstate 35; Sept. 13 vs. Chariton; Sept. 20 vs. Mediapolis; Sept. 27 at Central Lee; Oct. 4 vs. Davis County; Oct. 11 at West Burlington-Notre Dame; Oct. 18 vs. Mid-Prairie.
CARDINAL
2023
Aug. 25 vs. Pekin; Sept. 1 at Central Lee; Sept. 8 at Davis County; Sept. 15 vs. Sigourney-Keota; Sept. 22 vs. Colfax-Mingo; Sept. 29 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Oct. 6 at Pella Christian; Oct. 13 vs. Pleasantville.
2024
Aug. 30 at Pekin; Sept. 6 vs. Central Lee; Sept. 13 vs. Davis County; Sept. 20 at Sigourney-Keota; Sept. 27 at Colfax-Mingo; Oct. 4 vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Oct. 11 vs. Pella Christian; Oct. 18 at Pleasantville.
CENTERVILLE
2023
Aug. 25 at Albia; Sept. 1 vs. Davis County; Sept. 8 vs. Fort Madison; Sept. 15 at Clarke; Sept. 22 vs. Chariton; Sept. 29 at Interstate 35; Oct. 6 vs. Van Meter; Oct. 13 at Clarinda.
2024
Aug. 30 vs. Albia; Sept. 6 at Davis County; Sept. 13 at Fort Madison; Sept. 20 vs. Clarke; Sept. 27 at Chariton; Oct. 4 vs. Interstate 35; Oct. 11 at Van Meter; Oct. 18 vs. Clarinda.
DAVIS COUNTY
2023
Aug. 25 vs. Chariton; Sept. 1 at Centerville; Sept. 8 vs. Cardinal; Sept. 15 at Central Lee; Sept. 22 vs. Mid-Prairie; Sept. 29 vs. Albia; Oct. 6 at Mediapolis; Oct. 13 at West Burlington-Notre Dame.
2024
Aug. 30 at Chariton; Sept. 6 vs. Centerville; Sept. 13 at Cardinal; Sept. 20 vs. Central Lee; Sept. 27 at Mid-Prairie; Oct. 4 at Albia; Oct. 11 vs. Mediapolis; Oct. 18 vs. West Burlington-Notre Dame.
EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT
2023
Aug. 25 at North Mahaska; Sept. 1 vs. Chariton; Sept. 8 vs. East Marshall; Sept. 15 at Colfax-Mingo; Sept. 22 at Pella Christian; Sept. 29 vs. Cardinal; Oct. 6 at Pleasantville; Oct. 13 vs. Sigourney-Keota.
2024
Aug. 30 vs. North Mahaska; Sept. 6 at Chariton; Sept. 13 at East Marshall; Sept. 20 vs. Colfax-Mingo; Sept. 27 vs. Pella Christian; Oct. 4 at Cardinal; Oct. 11 vs. Pleasantville; Oct. 18 at Sigourney-Keota.
FAIRFIELD
2023
Aug. 25 at Mount Pleasant; Sept. 1 at Fort Madison; Sept. 8 vs. Washington; Sept. 15 vs. Keokuk; Sept. 22 at Benton Community; Sept. 29 vs. Williamsburg; Oct. 6 at South Tama County; Oct. 13 vs. Solon; Oct. 20 at Grinnell.
2024
Aug. 30 vs. Mount Pleasant; Sept. 6 vs. Fort Madison; Sept. 13 at Washington; Sept. 20 at Keokuk; Sept. 27 vs. Benton Community; Oct. 4 at Williamsburg; Oct. 11 vs. South Tama County; Oct. 18 at Solon; Oct. 25 vs. Grinnell.
MORAVIA
2023
Aug. 25 vs. Bedford; Sept. 1 vs. Montezuma; Sept. 8 at Belle Plaine; Sept. 15 at Southeast Warren; Sept. 22 vs. Twin Cedars; Sept. 29 vs. Melcher-Dallas; Oct. 13 at BGM.
2024
Aug. 30 at Bedford; Sept. 6 at Montezuma; Sept. 13 vs. Belle Plaine; Sept. 20 vs. Southeast Warren; Sept. 27 at Twin Cedars; Oct. 4 at Melcher-Dallas; Oct. 18 vs. BGM.
PEKIN
2023
Aug. 25 at Cardinal; Sept. 1 at Van Buren County; Sept. 8 vs. Danville; Sept. 15 at Columbus; Sept. 22 vs. Lisbon; Sept. 29 vs. Highland; Oct. 6 at Wapello; Oct. 13 vs. Louisa-Muscatine.
2024
Aug. 30 vs. Cardinal; Sept. 6 vs. Van Buren County; Sept. 13 at Danville; Sept. 20 vs. Columbus; Sept. 27 at Lisbon; Oct. 4 at Highland; Oct. 11 vs. Wapello; Oct. 18 at Louisa-Muscatine.
SIGOURNEY-KEOTA
2023
Aug. 25 at PCM; Sept. 1 vs. Mediapolis; Sept. 8 vs. Mid-Prairie; Sept. 15 at Cardinal; Sept. 22 at Pleasantville; Sept. 29 vs. Pella Christian; Oct. 6 vs. Colfax-Mingo; Oct. 13 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
2024
Aug. 30 vs. PCM; Sept. 6 at Mediapolis; Sept. 13 at Mid-Prairie; Sept. 20 vs. Cardinal; Sept. 27 vs. Pleasantville; Oct. 4 at Pella Christian; Oct. 11 vs. Colfax-Mingo; Oct. 18 vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
VAN BUREN COUNTY
2023
Aug. 25 vs. Central Lee; Sept. 1 vs. Pekin; Sept. 8 at Highland; Sept. 15 vs. Wapello; Sept. 22 at Louisa-Muscatine; Sept. 29 at Danville; Oct. 6 vs. Columbus; Oct. 13 at Lisbon.
2024
Aug. 30 at Central Lee; Sept. 6 at Pekin; Sept. 13 vs. Highland; Sept. 20 at Wapello; Sept. 27 vs. Louisa-Muscatine; Oct. 4 vs. Danville; Oct. 11 at Columbus; Oct. 18 vs. Lisbon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.