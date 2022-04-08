SIGOURNEY — In just the program's second all-time match, the Sigourney-Keota boys soccer team picked up its first-ever win.
Ty Shafranek became the first Cobra soccer player to record a hat trick, scoring three decisive goals in a 4-1 victory over Highland. Carter Wyatt added the fourth goal of the match for S-K while recording an assist while Jack Clarahan found Shafranek for the junior's two other goals in the historic match.
Brock Alderson made six saves on seven shots by the Huskies. Alderson made 13 saves on Tuesday in a 3-1 loss at Central Lee while Shafranek had an assist on a goal scored by Wyatt in the second half against the Hawks.
S-K (1-2) heads to Washington the program's fourth of five straight road matches to open its inaugural season on Tuesday. The Cobras will play their first home soccer match in Sigourney against Columbus on Apr. 19.
Pella Christian 5, Albia 2
PELLA — Theo Hugen racked up a hat trick against the Blue Demons, helping Pella Christian pull away in the second half by scoring four goals in the final 40 minutes.
Lance Helm and Adam Sheffield each scored a goal and had an assist. Albia (0-1) heads to Centerville on Monday.
Centerville 5, Grand View Christian 2
CENTERVILLE — Alejandro Alvarado secured a hat trick in the second half, allowing the Big Reds to pull away for a season-opening win against the Thunder.
Connor Stephens added a goal and an assist for Centerville. Griffin Weber added the fifth goal of the match for the Big Reds.
Centerville (1-0) hosts Albia in South Central Conference action at Paul Johnson Field.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fort Madison 8, Fairfield 1
FORT MADISON — The Bloodhounds scored six goals in the first half, clinching a Southeast Conference-opening win over the Trojans at the Baxter Sports Complex.
Fairfield (0-1, 0-1 Southeast) hosts Burlington at the Dexter Soccer Complex on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pella Christian 9, Albia 2
PELLA — Tanae Thiravong and Adelina Curiel secured the first two wins of the year for the Lady Dees.
Thiravong won a third-set tiebreaker in the top singles match against Katy Roose. Curiel, meanwhile, won in straight sets 6-4 and 6-1 over Elaina Vos in the No. 6 singles match.
Albia (0-1) hosts Davis County on Monday in the South Central Conference opener for both teams.
Burlington 7, Fairfield 2
BURLINGTON — Returning state qualifier Tess Paton opened her senior season for the Trojans with an 8-2 win in the top singles match over Emily Woodsmall. Paton and Madison Greiner added an 8-4 win in their debut as Fairfield's top doubles team over Woodsmall and Macy McGinity.
Fairfield (0-1, 0-1 Southeast) hosts Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Saydel 8, Centerville 1
SAYDEL — Saydel won five of the six singles matches against the Redettes before sweeping through three matches in doubles play, clinching a non-conference win.
Centerville (0-2) returns to Saydel for tournament play on Saturday with Knoxville and Southwest Valley.
BOYS TENNIS
Albia 5, Pella Christian 4
ALBIA — Eli Zanoni and Gavin McMurray secured a season-opening win for the Blue Demons, winning a 9-7 battle in the No. 2 doubles match over Shaun Oosterheert and Alejandro Murdoch.
Gage Oddo picked up two wins for Albia, winning 8-1 in the No. 6 singles match over Oosterheert before winning 8-2 in the No. 3 doubles match teaming with Nicholas Zavala to score a key victory over Carter Vos and Tristan Oosterheert. Brock Giffin added an 8-1 win in the No. 5 singles match over Vos while Chris Kilfoyle won 9-7 in the No. 2 single match over Isaac Natelborg.
Albia (1-0) will compete in the Knoxville Invitational on Saturday.
Fairfield Maharishi 9, Davis County 0
FAIRFIELD — The Pioneers completed a complete sweep of the Mustangs, winning in straight sets in the top four singles matches while adding wins in all three doubles matches.
Zak Askar, Jayanta Wegman and Mekhi Kahiu each picked up 6-2 wins for Maharishi. Dominic Dupoux and Kahiu won 8-4 in the No. 2 doubles match over Cayler Wuthrich and Morgan VanHemert while Askar and Ruin Luo won 8-2 in the top doubles match over Dean Bragg and Jaxson Lee.
Davis County (0-2) opens South Central Conference action against Centerville on Thursday. Maharishi (2-0) will return to Bloomfield to face Davis County next Friday.
Burlington 5, Fairfield 4
FAIRFIELD — Despite winning a pair of third-set tiebreakers in doubles play, the Fairfield Trojans could not overcome four losses in singles play against their Southeast Conference rivals.
Jack Unger and Grady Flynn each picked up a pair of wins for Fairfield, teaming up to win the No. 3 doubles match after scoring wins in singles play. Unger won a pair of 6-2 sets in the No. 5 singles match over Owen Fawcett while Flynn swept Jack Cook 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 6 singles match.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-1 Southeast) heads to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Fairfield third in Southeast Conference opener
WASHINGTON — The Fairfield girls golf team posted a score of 224 in the first of six Southeast Conference duals. Viola Welsh led the Trojans with a round of 50 at the Washington Golf and Country Club.
Washington posted the low team round in the first of the six duals that will decide the Southeast Conference regular-season title, posting a 197 on their home course. Burlington sophomore Lauren Briggs posted the low individual score with a round of 40.
Fairfield steps out of conference play on Tuesday, competing in the Centerville Redette Invitational at the Appanoose Country Club.
New London 207, Van Buren County 268
KEOSAUQUA — Jasmine Padget led the Warriors in their season-opening dual with a round of 64 at the Riverview Golf and Country Club. Emma Charbonneau and Keely Duncan added scores of 67 for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (0-1, 0-1 SEI south) heads to the Green Acres Country Club on Monday to face Central Lee.
BOYS GOLF
Blue Demons match PCM at Lynnville-Sully
SULLY — Albia and PCM battled to the end of a season-opening dual at the Diamond Trail Golf Club, ultimately finishing with matching scores of 171.
Landen Simpson battled Grant Van Veen for medalist honors, finishing one shot shy of the top individual scoring honors with a round of 40. Garin Grinstead added a round of 42, finishing in a three-way tie for third, while Cooper Bradley (44), Connor Fisher (45) and Cael Schofield (45) all cracked the top 10 of the individual leaderboard.
Albia (1-0-1) competes in a South Central Conference triangular with Chariton and Davis County on Monday at the Bloomfield Country Club.
Sigourney and Colfax-Mingo at Keota (Lagos Acres Golf Course), 4:15 p.m.
Van Buren County 178, New London 188
KEOSAUQUA — Riley Bruckman led a balanced attack for the Warriors with a round of 43, earning a 10-shot win over the Tigers.
T.J. Jirak and Lukas McEntee each posted rounds of 44 for Van Buren County. Anthony Duncan added a 47 to help clinch the dual victory.
Van Buren County (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) competes at Central Lee on Monday.