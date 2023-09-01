CENTERVILLE — It was the home opener for the Centerville High School volleyball team on Thursday night at Lakeview Elementary Gymnasium. The Redettes showed marked improvement in the triangular from their season opener at fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont two nights earlier against the visiting Cardinals of Central Decatur and the Indians of Clarke Community.
In the first match of the evening the Indians, quickly dispatched the Cardinals in two sets. It was then time for the home team to take the floor.
It was a shaky start for the ladies in red as they traded leads with the Cardinals twice before hitting their stride. Centerville was clinging to a slim 12-10 lead when Jazmyn Dell stepped to the service line and whipped five consecutive serves across the net. And five points came on Cardinal errors to give the Reds a commanding 17-10 lead.
Central Decatur attempted to rally and at one point they cut the deficit to 22-19, but a pair of Cardinal errors and a kill by Faith Owens put the finishing touches on a 25-21 Centerville win.
A game one win was just what the doctor ordered for the Redettes as they came out for game two with fire and determination. Improved passing put the ball right where the setter, Dell needed the ball and her sets to Owens and Matty Kovacevich resulted in numerous smashing kills.
As the game progressed, Kovacevich was near unstoppable as she peppered the floor with resounding kills. Long service runs by Dell, Kenly Shilling, Kiera Klum and Maddison Casteel kept the Cards from scoring and Centerville roared to a 25-6 win.
Momentum gained can quickly be lost and that is just what happened to the Centerville lassies in their opening set with Clarke. The Indians came out the aggressor with strong serving thundering hits and in a blink of the eye, Centerville found themselves trailing 13-5. It seemed that whatever could go wrong did go wrong for Centerville and the Indians coasted to a 25-14 win.
The Indians appeared to be ready to put the hammer down as they took a quick 4-1 lead in game two and then the worm began to turn. A bash by Kovacevich gave the serve to Owens and two Indian hitting errors tied the score at four. A hitting error by each team left the score tied at five and Klum stepped to the service line. She zipped six consecutive serves over the net for a 10-5 Centerville lead.
The joint was jumping!
Now it was the Indians that were back on their heels. With Kovacevich terrorizing the net and the defense digging most everything that came over the net, the Reds cruised to a 25-12 win to force a deciding third game.
It was a bitter third game for Centerville as the Indians took an early 5-1 lead and never gave it up. Centerville tied the score at six on three consecutive kills by Klum, but they were unable to get over the hump and fell 15-11.
“It was disappointing not to win two, but we saw improved play in all aspects of the game," Centerville head volleyball coach Taylor Lawson said. "Clarke is a good team and we will be anxious to play them again. The second game with Clarke was one of our best of the season.
"The thing that is pleasing is how we pulled together after a tough loss. Matty and Faith both had excellent hitting games and Dell did a fine job of serving and setting.”
Centerville (4-4) will host Chariton on Tuesday night.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Centerville 25-25, Central Decatur 21-6
Clarke 25-12-15, Centerville 14-25-11
Centerville Statistics
Serving: Faith Owens 15/18, Maddison Casteel 8/12, Kenly Shilling 13/17 2A, Kiera Klum 17/18, Matty Kovacevich 10/11, Jazymn Dell 20/22.
Kills: Kovacevich 23, Owens 11, Klum 9.
Assists: Dell 29, Addison Tuttle 3, Owens 1, Casteel 1.
