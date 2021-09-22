CENTERVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding off on conducting the fall water release at Rathbun Lake.
According to a press release from the corps, the pool elevation is “unfavorable” to conduct the release late this month or in early October. “The pool does not have sufficient water in storage to sustain the release, as the pool needs to be at elevation 905.6 feet or higher to have the volume of water necessary to support the release,” the statement reads. The level is currently at about half a foot above the multipurpose 904 feet.
The fall release is intended to benefit state and privately managed conservation and recreational areas along the Chariton River. Low rainfall in August only allowed for about 28% of inflow volume after releases in July allowed for a buffer at 905 feet of elevation. One rain event producing half an inch of rainfall could be sufficient to raise the elevation to 905.6 feet; however, the National Weather Service seven-day forecast predicts little to no rain for the Rathbun Lake area. “If the pool elevations has not risen to 905.6 feet by early October, no fall water release will be conducted this season,” the statement reads.
Questions and comments regarding this water release can be directed to the Rathbun Lake Project Operation Office Manager at 641-647-2464 or the Kansas City District Water Management Office at 816-389-3545.