CENTERVILLE — A petition to recount votes has been filed for the Centerville Schools bond issue.
A petition with 23 signatures from residents in the Centerville Community School District was filed. The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will officially order the recount at their meeting on Monday.
Less than 1,000 voters turned out to vote in a special election on March 2. The district was asking voters to give permission to the district to use property taxes to pay for a $12 million bond. The purpose is to give funds to the district to build a new high school addition, and eventually tear down the original portion of the high school.
The new addition would connect with other additions built in 1938, 1998 and 2004 to form the high school.
Project managers project the cost of building a new high school addition, aimed to replace the original 1917 portion of Centerville High School, will cost about $15 million. That’s at least $1 million less than the estimated cost to renovate the original building up to codes, plus the addition is expected to save $25,000 in utility costs each year.
In addition to funding from the voter-approved levy, the project will also draw funds from the district’s share of the statewide 1-cent sales tax proceeds.
There were 625 “yes” voters supporting the project, good for 62.6% support and above the 60% threshold needed for approval. Supervisors certified the results on Tuesday.