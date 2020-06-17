CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Redettes notched their second straight win Wednesday, walking-off against conference for Chariton 2-1.
Centerville’s Alyssa McElvain carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning with Chariton trailing 1-0. An RBI double by Chariton’s Savannah Williams broke up the no-no, and tied the game. It was ultimately the only hit by the Chargers.
The Redettes used an early error to begin the bottom of the seventh inning to put Kiera Klum on the base paths. A sacrifice bunt by Riley Hawk moved her to second, then a single by Ysabella Berja put her 60 feet away from home.
Claire Mathews hit a two-out grounder toward third base, but an errant throw to first base let Mathews reach safely and Klum to score the winning run.
Centerville (2-0, 2-0 SCC) will travel to Clarke for their first road game of the season on Friday. Chariton (0-1, 0-1 SCC) will host Cardinal on Friday.
Centerville 2, Chariton 1
CHA 000 000 1 — 1 1 2
CEN 001 000 1 — 2 6 2
Centerville battery — Alyssa McElvain (7IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 7K), Lanie Moorman catching.
Hits — Ysabella Berja 2-4, 1 RBI; McElvain 2-3; Moorman 1-1; Breckyn Carney 1-3. Runs — Kiera Klum, Carney.