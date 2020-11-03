CENTERVILLE — Republicans, including one incumbent, will hold all three seats on the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors again.
Incumbent Linda Demry won re-election to her seat. Mark McGill, who had defeated current member Neal Smith in the June Primary, was also elected to a four-year term on the board.
Republican Jeff Kulmatycki won election to a two-year term to finish out the one vacated by Republican Mark Waits, who resigned from the board in August due to a move out of the area.
The results reported Tuesday night are unofficial until they are canvassed on Nov. 9.
McGill tallied 3,465 votes and Demry received 3,061. They were challenged by two Democrats, Dr. Richard Burger and Kristopher Hoffman. Burger received 2,559 votes and Hoffman received 1,623.
Kulmatycki received 4,057 votes, more than Democratic challenger Jim Schweizer who received 1,990 votes.
Only 197 absentee ballots were requested but not returned in Appanoose County. If they were postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 9, or if they were returned in-person today, they can still count.
The other major races in Appanoose County — Auditor and Sheriff — were both uncontested. Republican Auditor Kelly Howard and Republican Sheriff Gary Anderson both claimed re-election.
While the race for U.S. President was far from over, Appanoose County preferred Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 40 percentage points. In Appanoose County, Trump received 4,507 votes to Biden's 1,889.
Statewide results for U.S. Senate were not yet available Tuesday night. In Appanoose County, voters preferred Republican incumbent Joni Ernst, who is seeking re-election for a second term. Ernst received 4,186 votes in Appanoose County, compared to her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, who tallied 1,964 votes.
Results for the U.S. House District 2 seat left vacant by Dave Loebsack's retirement weren't yet in, either. But in Appanoose County, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks received 3,892 votes to Democratic challenger Rita Hart's 1,905.
