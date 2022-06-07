CENTERVILLE — According to unofficial results, Jennifer Salstrand appears to have narrowly won the Republican nomination for County Treasurer — the only locally contested primary race in Appanoose County.

Salstrand secured 554 votes, more than incumbent Michelle Gray who had 530 to secure the Republican nomination. There was not a Democrat seeking nomination for the seat on the ballot.

Appanoose is one of four counties voting for State Rep. District 26, which featured a two-way Republican primary. With Appanoose County's results only, Austin Harris leads Mark Chelgren 661 votes to 350. The race awaits results from Wapello, Davis and Monroe counties.

Unofficial vote totals:

x- denotes unofficial winner(s)

Republican primaries

County Board of Supervisors

x-Jeffery Kulmatycki 950 votes

Write-ins 14

County Treasurer

x-Jennifer Salstrand 554 votes

Michelle Gray 530 votes

Write-ins 0

County Recorder

x-Megan Messamaker 1,026 votes

Write-ins 4

County Attorney

x-Susan Cole 972 votes

Write-ins 6

Democratic primaries

County Board of Supervisors

Write-ins 13

County Treasurer

Write-ins 17

County Attorney

Write-ins 8

County Recorder

Write-ins 7

