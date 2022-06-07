CENTERVILLE — According to unofficial results, Jennifer Salstrand appears to have narrowly won the Republican nomination for County Treasurer — the only locally contested primary race in Appanoose County.
Salstrand secured 554 votes, more than incumbent Michelle Gray who had 530 to secure the Republican nomination. There was not a Democrat seeking nomination for the seat on the ballot.
Appanoose is one of four counties voting for State Rep. District 26, which featured a two-way Republican primary. With Appanoose County's results only, Austin Harris leads Mark Chelgren 661 votes to 350. The race awaits results from Wapello, Davis and Monroe counties.
Unofficial vote totals:
x- denotes unofficial winner(s)
Republican primaries
County Board of Supervisors
x-Jeffery Kulmatycki 950 votes
Write-ins 14
County Treasurer
x-Jennifer Salstrand 554 votes
Michelle Gray 530 votes
Write-ins 0
County Recorder
x-Megan Messamaker 1,026 votes
Write-ins 4
County Attorney
x-Susan Cole 972 votes
Write-ins 6
Democratic primaries
County Board of Supervisors
Write-ins 13
County Treasurer
Write-ins 17
County Attorney
Write-ins 8
County Recorder
Write-ins 7