OTTUMWA — For a second straight day, the number of Iowans hospitalized with the coronavirus grew. As a second COVID-19 vaccine appears poised for imminent approval and distribution, the state added more than 1,300 new cases and nearly 70 deaths.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 258,253 positive cases as of Tuesday morning in Iowa, an increase of 1,351 from the prior day. There were 4,000 new individuals tested for the first time. State data reported 68 new deaths between Monday and Tuesday.
— Wapello County had 10 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 2,873 since the pandemic began. There was one new death reported, for a total of 88. As of Tuesday morning, there were 595 cases considered to be active.
— Jefferson County had five new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 852 since the pandemic began. There were three new deaths reported, for a total of 16. As of Tuesday morning, there were 291 cases considered to be active.
— Appanoose County had three new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 880 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday morning, there were 197 cases considered to be active.
— Davis County had three new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 579 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday morning, there were 168 cases considered to be active.
— Monroe County had three new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 516 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday morning, there were 118 cases considered to be active.
— Van Buren County had one new case of the coronavirus, for a total of 420 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday morning, there were 89 cases considered to be active.
There were 798 Iowans in a hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 34 from the prior day. It was the second straight day of an increase in hospitalizations. Numbers had been declining the past week.
Of those hospitalized, there were 166 in an intensive care unit, and 85 had been admitted in the last 24 hours.