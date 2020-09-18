MORAVIA — Investigators said an Appanoose County sheriff's deputy fired his gun at a vehicle being chased by police before the suspect was ultimately apprehended.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Scott Ammon, 44, of Albia, was the driver a vehicle that eluded law enforcement from Marion County, into Monroe County, and then into Appanoose County Thursday evening.
Appanoose County sheriff's deputy Jordan Harvey, a three-and-half-year member of the office, was attempting to deploy stop sticks to end the three-county pursuit, a press release from the DCI said. Instead, Ammon eluded the stop sticks by leaving the roadway and driving into a farm field. Investigators said Ammon then turned the vehicle, a Ford F-150, toward Harvey. That's when Harvey fired two shots into the lower portion of the vehicle, the DCI press release said.
Neither the deputy nor Ammon were injured in the shooting. The vehicle continued into a parking lot, striking the Lighthouse Church before it returned to the road. Ultimately, Ammon struck a utility pole in the area, which disabled the vehicle, the DCI said. Law enforcement said Ammon was taken into custody without further incident and remains at the Monroe County Jail.
Ammon was being pursued for multiple traffic violations and suspicion of operating while intoxicated, DCI said. They did not release what he has been charged with, however.
Harvey, per department policy, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by DCI into the officer-involved shooting. The DCI continues to investigate with assistance by the Iowa State Patrol. The DCI says findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Appanoose County Attorney's Office for review and determination. No further details will be released until a determination is made by the county attorney, they said.
Authorities said Ammon drove in excess of 80 mph during the pursuit, using both lanes of the two-lane highway to evade police, according to the DCI.
No additional information will be released, prior to a determination by the Appanoose County Attorney.