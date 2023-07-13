CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department announced the arrest of a third juvenile in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault that took place June 25 on the city's square.
Police charged a 15-year-old juvenile with willful injury, a Class D felony, as well as assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.
The juvenile was one of multiple individuals involved in the early-morning assault, and the victim sustained substantial injuries as a result. On June 26, two juveniles, age 14 and 17, were arrested and charged with willful injury..
The assault and other criminal activity on the square prompted mayor Michael O'Connor to issue an emergency proclamation for a curfew in the area until Aug. 8.
The assault investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made. Residents who have helpful information may call the Centerville Law Center at (641) 437-7100.
