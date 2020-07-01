CENTERVILLE — Multiple law enforcement agencies made two arrests of wanted fugitives from Marion and Mahaska County Wednesday evening.
The arrests occurred at the intersection of Highways 2 and 5 at about 6 p.m.
Gregory S. Griffith, 32, of Lovilia, was arrested on felony warrants for parole violation and narcotics offenses out of Marion and Mahaska counties.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that law enforcement received information that a wanted fugitive was in the Centerville area. Their information said the individual was armed and dangerous, and would use deadly force against law enforcement.
Law enforcement conducted a felony traffic stop at the Highway 2 and 5 intersection. Griffith was arrested without incident, police said.
Richele Jacob, 35, of Albia, was also arrested on felony narcotic warrants out of Marion County.
Assisting was the Iowa State Patrol, Davis County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force.
Griffith has been in and out of prison for several years, most recently paroled from drug convictions in February and prior in 2019 and 2017, according to online records from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
In 2017, Griffith was sentenced in Marion County on methamphetamine and marijuana charges to a total of five years. He received another five years that year for a forgery case.
In 2012 he was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine and sentenced to 15 years in prison in Marion County.
In 2010 in Mahaska County he received a suspended prison sentence for a manufacturing methamphetamine charge, but it was ultimately imposed after a probation violation three months later.