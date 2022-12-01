CENTERVILLE — Two staff members of the Centerville Community School District have been placed on administrative leave pending separate internal investigations, according to a statement released by the district.
The statement says allegations made against one staff member is “of a personal nature involving an adult who does not work for the district” and is not school-related. However, communication took place “on district time,” prompting a district investigation, the statement says.
The other staff member has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with a minor, according to the statement. The district has contacted law enforcement regarding the allegations, and a district investigation is currently underway.
Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry said the department has been contacted by one parent and will be conducting an interview Friday to determine if an official police investigation is warranted.
The district has asked for anyone with information to come forward.
“We want to encourage anyone who knows something about this matter to please contact school administrators to report the information so it can be shared with investigators,” the statement says
District officials did not name either of the individuals involved but confirmed Ryan Hodges and Matthew Kruzich have both been placed on administrative leave. According to the district’s website, Hodges is a counselor at the high school, and Kruzich is a physical education teacher at the high school.
Tara Thomas, a designated spokesperson with the district, declined to answer whether staff members were on paid or unpaid leave, the duration of their leave or when their leave began.
“Both individuals were immediately placed on leave once it was brought to the attention of district admin,” she said.
Thomas also confirmed the district is using an outside party to assist with both investigations.
