DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recognized 16 Iowa students on Tuesday whose artwork was selected for inclusion in the 2023-24 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar, including two Centerville students. The ceremony was held in the Agriculture Building during the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
"Choose Iowa is all about connecting consumers to the high-quality products that are grown, raised and made in Iowa,” Naig said. “Iowa is fortunate to have so many talented students, and we are pleased to see how our youngest Iowans are taking the opportunity to learn more about Iowa agriculture and showcase our state in these artistic entries."
The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship received over 120 submissions from K-12 students across the state, and 16 student artists were selected for the annual calendar.
Maggie Belloma and Lyndley Dooley of Centerville were two of the 16 student artists who were selected. The free 2023-24 calendar will be available to fairgoers at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s booths in the Agriculture Building and Varied Industries Building.
Students who are 18 years old or younger are invited to submit a drawing for next year’s Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar (September 2024 to August 2025) now through May 2024. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8.5 by 11-inch paper. The pictures should not be colored in.
Artwork may be submitted by email at ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Attn: Choose Iowa, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319. Each submission should include the artist’s name, age, grade, school, address and hometown, along with a parent or guardian’s email and phone number.
