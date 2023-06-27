CENTERVILLE — Two juveniles, age 14 and 17, were arrested Monday for an assault that happened on the previous day on the Centerville square, though additional arrests are expected, the Centerville Police Department said in a press release.
An investigation by the police department revealed that the victim was assaulted by multiple individuals during the early morning hours. The victim received substantial injuries as a result of the assault.
The teens were later arrested and charged with Willful Injury, a Class D felony. The investigation is ongoing, and a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and that the defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The police department has received valuable information and cooperation from members of the public during this investigation. Any citizen that has information that could be helpful, are urged to contact the Centerville Law Center at (641) 437-7100.
