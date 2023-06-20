UNIONVILLE, Iowa — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of an Appanoose County man on Tuesday, authorities said.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said they were called at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of South Street (Highway T61) and Oak Street in the small town of Unionville, Iowa.
Once they arrived, a 2002 Ford Explorer was located on its side it he highway, and the driver of the vehicle had been ejected and was found lying in the highway. Authorities identified the drive at 65-year-old Craig Bankson, of rural Unionville, Iowa. Bankson was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Bankson was driving the vehicle northbound on Highway T61 and lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a culvert that caused the vehicle to roll to a ditch and then back onto the highway.
The crash remains under investigation by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office with the associate of the Appanoose County and Iowa medical examiner’s offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.