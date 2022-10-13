CENTERVILLE — One of our own, Rhonda Vincent, the Queen of Blue grass, and her band Rage, will be performing at Simon Estes Auditorium October 29, at 7 p.m. as part of the 2022-23 Centerville Concert Association’s series of performances.
Born and raised in Greentop, Missouri, Rhonda began her professional music career singing in her family’s band The Sally Mountain Show. It was an immediate “on the job training,” as they had a TV show, radio show, and made their first recording when Rhonda was 5 years old. She picked up the mandolin at eight, the fiddle at twelve, and learned a valuable life lesson as a teenager performing with her family at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.
While they were playing in the pouring rain to empty seats, and what they thought, no one listening — a week later they received a call from Hal Durham, general manager of the Grand Ole Opry at the time, and who just happened to be listening with his family around the corner. Mr. Durham loved what he heard and invited the Vincent family to appear on the Opry.
CCA ticket holders can attend this event free. Unfortunately guest tickets or reciprocity tickets will not be recognized. Tickets will be on sale at the door. A pass for the remainder of the season will buy the ticket holder admittance to the reminder of the CCA’s line-up to include the Albia Community Choir as well as tributes to Simon and Garfunkel, James Taylor and a Brothers a duo playing Everly brothers and Righteous brothers hits. Season passes also include entrance to 20 other events in reciprocating cities: Ottumwa, Fairfield, Washington, Indianola and Keokuk.
