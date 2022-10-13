Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning For This Afternoon And Evening... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of western and central Iowa. * WIND...Northwest around 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...17 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Crop debris will help promote rapid fire growth should fires develop in agricultural areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&