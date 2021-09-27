CENTERVILLE — Tour the state parks of southeast Iowa while celebrating vintage cars.
The All State Parks Tour, led by Anna Rea, the 1930 Ford Model A, will kick off the day Monday, Oct. 11, at Honey Creek Resort. From there, the tour will visit Honey Creek State Park, Sharon Bluffs State Park and Lake Wapello State Park. Each visit will include a windshield tour and a short presentation. While the tour is emphasizing vintage and classic cars, participants can join in with the vehicle of their choice.
The first leg of the tour kicks off by meeting at the Honey Creek Resort Lodge parking lot at 10 a.m. After a tour of the resort, participants will travel on to Honey Creek Stat Park; those joining the tour there can do so by meeting in the lodge parking lot at 12:30 p.m., arriving at the park by 1 p.m.
The tour will continue on to Sharon Bluffs State Park and will stop at the Casey’s store in Centerville at 2:30 p.m. to gather those wishing to join there. Expected arrival time at the park is 3 p.m. The tour will then proceeds to the Oval in Drakesville bay 4:30 p.m., arriving at Lake Wapello State Park by 5 p.m.
Crew members for Anna Rea, the 1930 Model A serving as the lead car, are Kevin Szcodronski of Ankeny and Ann Raisch of Eldora. They are taking the car to visit all 94 state parks of Iowa. At each visit, the crew will refer to the newly published books, “Iowa State Parks: A Century of Stewardship 1920-2020.
The tour is meant to show support for state parks and recognized the contributions they provide to the quality of life in Iowa, celebrate the centennial of the state park program and to enjoy traveling along Iowa’s scenic roadways at a leisurely pace — with the challenge of driving at Anna Rea’s cruising speed of 40 mph.
Participants are invited to attend as many tours as they like, and there is no fee; however, in order to help the crew better plan the tour, reservations are requested to Szcodronski by emailing skidia3@outlook.com or by contacting him at 515-240-7668 at least a week in advance.