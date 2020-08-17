CENTERVILLE — The chairman of the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors has resigned.
Mark Waits tenured his resignation at the end of Monday’s supervisors meeting. His resignation is effective immediately.
Waits told the Ottumwa Courier he will be leaving the area and heading to Kansas.
His resignation comes as the other two supervisors on the three-member board are up for re-election this fall in already contested races.
Auditor Kelly Howard said with Waits’ resignation, his seat will now be on the Nov. 3 ballot in addition to the seats currently held by supervisor Linda Demry and Neal Smith.
Howard told local party chairs today that they have until Aug. 26 to certify a candidate for the seat to appear on the ballot.
In the interim, an individual will be appointed on Aug. 28 to serve until Nov. 9, when results from the general election are certified and the elected individual can take over. To be considered, contact the Appanoose County Auditor. The deadline for applications is Aug. 26 at noon.
Waits, a Republican, was first elected to the board in 2014 and won one re-election bid in 2018. He leaves with a little more than two years left on his term.
In his letter of resignation, approved by the other two members of the board, Waits said it “has been my pleasure to serve the residents of Appanoose County.”