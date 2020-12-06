OTTUMWA — Iowa has added another 1,869 new cases of the coronavirus, according to state data as of Sunday morning. Of those, 35 were identified in Wapello County residents.
The Iowa Department of Public Health added another 17 deaths to the state’s data dashboard between Saturday and Sunday, upping the total in the pandemic to 2,682.
There were 11 new cases reported in Jefferson, four in Appanoose, four in Monroe, three in Van Buren and two in Davis.
The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County was the only in the area to rise on Sunday, now at 18.9%.
Hospitalizations were down to 918 across the state, the lowest since Nov. 7. Iowa has had more than 900 hospitalized since Nov. 5, and the number has been as high as 1,527. The number of patients in an intensive care unit dipped below 200 for the first time since Nov. 10. As of Sunday, there were 195 patients in an ICU bed with COVID-19.
In the last 24 hours, there were 141 admissions into a hospital with COVID-19.
There were 5,408 individuals tested for the first time between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. In that time period, there were 1,966 new recoveries reported.