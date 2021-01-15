OTTUMWA — The coronavirus has caused the death of another Wapello County resident, state data released Friday shows.
The death was a female between the ages of 70-79, without a pre-existing condition. The Wapello County resident was one of six new deaths reported by the state on Friday morning by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Deaths are commonly delayed by days and weeks as state officials confirm the cause of death. Once confirmed, they are backdated to the date of the death on the death certification. Of the deaths announced Friday, five of them occurred in December and one occurred on Jan. 6.
The state added another 1,347 cases of the coronavirus on Friday. Of those, 21 were in Wapello County. There were six new cases in Monroe County, five in Van Buren, four in Appanoose and three in Jefferson.
After testing in December dipped to its lowest levels since May, it has begun an uptick. However, the number of Iowans being tested remains to lag behind the levels seen from July through November, when the state was testing between 4,000 and 6,000 each week, on average.
Hospitals around the state were caring for 513 patients with COVID-19, and there were 91 in an intensive care unit. The last 24 hours saw 88 new admissions.
Vaccine distribution continues a sluggish roll out. Officials working on President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed had predicted in October there’d be 40 million doses available, enough to vaccine 20 million people by the end of 2020.
That didn’t happen, and 15 days in to 2021 the United States continues to lag far behind both numbers. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30.6 million doses of the vaccine are available. To date, about 9.7 million have received their first dose and only 1.3 million have received both doses.
The two COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by the Federal Drug Administration require two doses to be effective.
In Iowa, just 9,113 Iowans have received both doses of the vaccine, according to CDC numbers. Another 100,805 have received the first dose.
The Iowa Department of Public Health released guidelines for the next phase of vaccinations, the so-called Phase 1B group.
By the first of February, the department says all individuals over the age of 75 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Additionally, other at-risk populations will be eligible, including:
— school and day care staff;
— police and firefighters;
— prison and jail staff and inmates;
— individuals living with disabilities in home settings, but dependent on care staff;
— meatpacking plant workers;
— health inspectors;
— and government officials and staff at the Iowa Capitol.
Those in Phase 1A will need to be vaccinated first, however. The state estimates it could take as many as 400,000 vaccine doses to do that, and the state has so far been allocated 226,000.