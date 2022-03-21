OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is launching a new exterior home improvement incentive program to encourage residents to come together as neighborhoods to improve the curb appeal of their properties.
The "Blocks to Neighborhoods" program will reimburse property owners up to $2,500.00 for exterior property upgrades. In addition, the program hopes to strengthen neighborhoods by bringing at least three neighbors together to complete the exterior home improvement projects.
“This program is about making a big difference block-by-block. Working together on a project that changes the entire neighborhood raises values and builds community," City Director of Community Development Zach Simonson said in a press release. "A neighborhood is more than a street and some houses. When our neighborhoods are vibrant places where people look out for each other and collaborate, they’re safer and happier. People have a sense of place and pride, and they stay in Ottumwa longer.”
Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant process, with weight given to the location of properties, number of neighbors participating, and overall impact of exterior upgrades. If selected, residents will receive a 2-to-1 reimbursement for approved exterior upgrades to their property. Reimbursement will be provided to property owners after completing their project.
The Legacy Foundation has awarded $40,000 to the city to support the program, increasing their initial budget from $60,000 to $100,000 over two years.
“We are excited to collaborate with the City of Ottumwa on this program designed to elevate our home values and strengthen neighborhoods," Legacy CEO Kelly Genners said.
Applications for the program will be accepted by the city for the entire month of April. Approved projects will be notified on May 13.