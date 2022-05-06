CENTERVILLE — MercyOne Centerville Medical Center announced Friday that Nicole Clapp will join as president effective June 1.
In this role she will have responsibility for the MercyOne Centerville hospital as well as both the MercyOne rural health clinics in Centerville and Ottumwa.
“I look forward to building relationships with our team at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center and within the community of Centerville,” Clapp said. “If we believe in each other and are engaged in our goals, we are going to do some really great things.”
With previous involvement in the health care field, Clapp brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role in Centerville. She served as the president and chief executive officer at Health TechS3 (formerly Brim Health Care) at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Wisconsin, from 2006-2018. Most recently she served as the national president/national vice president for the American Legion Auxiliary in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she worked on the health and well-being of veterans, military and their families.
As an experienced leader with demonstrated history in the hospital and health care industry, Clapp possesses fiscal, quality improvement and clinics background with an emphasis on a patient-centered culture of safety. She also has experience in physician recruitment, corporate compliance, business development, fundraising initiatives and community relations.
Originally from Iowa, she holds a bachelor of science in nursing and a master of science in nursing from the University of Iowa and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Her years of combined experience as both a leader and in the health care field will serve her well in this position.
In her new role, Nicole will collaborate with leaders, physicians, providers and colleagues to deliver short and long-terms plans addressing quality, patient satisfaction and colleague engagement. MercyOne Centerville Medical Center is a rural hospital, connected to the MercyOne system of health care facilities and services.