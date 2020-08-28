Class 2A, District 8: At a glance
A team-by-team look at Class 2A District 8:
Albia
Coach — Justin Huber (fourth season)
Last year’s record — 1-8
Top returning players — Blake Chance, Sr., QB; Nathaniel Wynn, Sr., WR/LB; Blake Stewart, Sr., WR/LB; Nick Heffron, Sr., WR/LB; Liam Winfield, Sr., FB/LB; David Fisher, Sr., K.
Top newcomers — Jackson Pence, Jr., OL/DL; Damon Sovern, Jr., RB/DB; Chaz Fee, Jr., RB/DB.
Outlook — The Blue Demons had a rough season last year, but look to rebound. They need to strengthen their defense that surrendered an average of 54 points per game last year to give their offense a chance.
Centerville
Coach — Matt Kovacevich (third season, 10-8)
Last year’s record — 5-4
Top returning players — Merrick Mathews, Sr., WR/DB; Brady Clark, Sr., OL/DL; Lucas Henderson, Sr., OL/LB; Nic Jewett, Sr., OL/DL; Broedy Kroeger, Sr., OL/DL; Kellen Johnson, Sr., WR/DB; Brad Watts, Jr., RB/DB.
Top newcomers — Sawyer Wardlow, Jr., QB/DB.
Outlook — The Big Reds see a new man under center full-time for the fourth-straight season.
Chariton
Coach — Curt Smyser
Last year’s record — 5-4
Top returning players — Emmit Evans, Jr., RB/DB; Jayden Allen-Winston, So., RB/LB; Ryder McGee, So., FB/MLB; Preston Lane, Sr., TE/DE; Kaden Fitzgerald, Sr., OL/LB; Alex Bates, Sr., DB.
Top newcomers — Aidan Mundt, So., QB; Quenten Curtis, Sr., WR; Nathan Anderson, Jr., WR.
Outlook — The Chariton Chargers are re-building. Losing 10 all-district payers, six of them first-teamers, will be a tall order for the squad that is looking to build on a 5-4 season. A new and young quarterback will line up behind a brand new offensive line.
Clarke
Coach — Jerrod Gaskill
Last year’s record — 3-6
Top returning players — Zethann May, Jr., QB; Chris Carson, Jr., RB; Jacob Smith, Sr., DL.
Outlook — This 3-6 team returns their second-leading yards-getter in Carson off a run-dominated team.
PCM, Monroe
Coach — Greg Bonnett
Last year’s record — 8-3
Top returning players — Sage Burns, Sr., QB; Aidan Anderson, Jr., RB; Jacob VanWinkle, Sr., WR; Colby Tool, Sr., LB.
Outlook — The PCM Mustangs return several of their big names after an 8-3 year last year. Those names include Burns, their top passer; Anderson, a 1,000-yard rusher; VanWinkle, their top receiver with 21 catches and 447 yards; and Tools, their top tackler with 73.
Saydel
Coach — Austin Stubbs
Last year’s record — 0-9
Outlook — This team will be searching for answers after a difficult 2019 campaign, made more difficult by loss of eight seniors that led most categories for the squad.
— Kyle Ocker, The Courier