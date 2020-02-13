Here are the current closings and delays we have for Friday, Feb. 14:
Albia schools Two hour delay
Davis County schools Two hour delay
Ottumwa schools Two hour delay
Pekin schools Two hour delay
RICHLAND [mdash] Bruce Sigmund Stutheit died January 28, 2020 at his home in Richland, Wa. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com
OTTUMWA [mdash]Marsha Collette Mabeus, 61, died February 9, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be open after 10am Thursday at Reece Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 7pm. Private inurnment will be in Burge Cemetery.