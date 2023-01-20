Cobra Profile: Jack Clarahan

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football, soccer and FFA.

Parents: Ryan and Michelle Clarahan.

Favorite television show: Tom and Jerry.

Favorite movie: Road House.

Favorite actor: Patrick Swayze.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.

Favorite athlete: Steve Atwater.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Bahamas.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was in kindergarten. 

What do you like most about wrestling: Winning.

What do you do to get ready wrestle: Think about what I will do during the match.

Personal goals: Own a big mansion.

Future plans: Play football at the collegiate level.

