Cobra Profile: Jack Clarahan

School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football, soccer and FFA.
Parents: Ryan and Michelle Clarahan.
Favorite television show: Tom and Jerry.
Favorite movie: Road House.
Favorite actor: Patrick Swayze.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite athlete: Steve Atwater.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Bahamas.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: When I was in kindergarten.
What do you like most about wrestling: Winning.
What do you do to get ready wrestle: Think about what I will do during the match.
Personal goals: Own a big mansion.
Future plans: Play football at the collegiate level.
