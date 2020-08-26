Apparently Wednesday was National Dog Day.
I haven’t done anything special to celebrate, but at least once a day — often more — I spend some time talking to my dog and telling him how happy I am he’s part of our family.
I’ve always been a dog lover. We had dogs growing up. Two of them we had when I was younger and are much more vague. Their names were Murphy and Cubby. I barely have memories of Murphy, a cocker spaniel, but he was a pretty cute guy from what I do remember. I don’t think we got along well — I was probably only about 3 or 4 at the time and didn’t have my “dog manners” down — but I remember crying when we had to let him go.
Then we got Cubby. I don’t recall what type of dog he was, but we had him for around two or three years. I was fond of him, but don’t remember much about him specifically.
His life was cut short when we were on a family vacation. Our neighbor was watching him for us, and he got loose and ran into the road and was hit by a car. When we received the news by telephone at our hotel, the whole family had a good cry together.
My dad’s best friend took him out to be buried before we returned home. One of the first things we did when we got home was go out to his grave and say goodbye. Though I don’t remember much about him, he was a good dog.
Then we had Poncho. He was with me the rest of my childhood. He was a basset-sheltie mix, and I could go on and on with stories about him. My oldest brother nick-named him slober-testrius, and I swear, when the windows were open on a warm day at middle school, I could sometimes hear his bark calling for us.
He knew something wasn’t right when Mom died. He never went into my parents’ bedroom, but after she passed, there was one day we couldn’t find him anywhere. It turned out he had gone in there and crawled under the bed, getting himself stuck in the process. We lifted the foot of the bed and released him. That was a regular recurrence until we moved into a smaller house not quite two years later.
Toward the end of my senior year, it was time to put him down. He was pushing 13, and his health was starting to fail. I took a roll of photos on a disposable camera that day, and the tears probably didn’t start falling for a week. He was more than a pet to me; he was a friend and a full-fledged member of the family.
I always wanted a dog after that, but the next several years, I knew it wasn’t feasible while I was living in dorms and university apartments.
After I moved here, I pushed for a dog. Jason and I had a house, so it wasn’t an issue of landlords not allowing it. Jason wasn’t fully sold on the idea.
Ten years later, I finally talked Jason into it. We adopted a 3-year-old beagle-sheperd mix from Heartland Humane Society, and he has been fully integrated into the family.
Jason has even softened. When we went away on a cruise, he looked at me a couple days in and said, “I miss the dog.” He was also the first one to encourage Stark to jump up onto the bed.
Our cat Felix, also a loyal and sweet companion, doesn’t care for him much but it’s more of an ambivalence rather than outright dislike.
Colin has developed a big soft spot for the animals. Felix sleeps with him almost every night, and he loves on Stark often. He’s even spoken about maybe becoming a vet someday. One of my favorite things to do is watch Colin interact with the animals when he thinks I’m not looking. It’s such a pure and innocent love you can see, and it brings joy to my heart.