OTTUMWA — Cracktastic Plastic will present Cracktastic PlastiCon at the Bridge View Center Jan. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The podcasters of Cracktastic Plastic are proud to bring this family-friendly event to Ottumwa and they encourage geek culture fans of all ages to attend. A variety of exhibitors will be on hand selling comics, toys, and everything else that a true or even budding comic and toy fan will ever need.
The event is free to attend.
For more information about Cracktastic PlastiCon, please visit: www.cracktasticplastic.com