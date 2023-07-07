In Thursday's edition, Kinzley Morrison was stated to be a contestant for Duchess in the Wapello County 4-H Expo pageant. Morrison is competing in the Lil Miss contest, and will be a third-grader at Cardinal this fall. The online version of the pageant contestant story has been corrected to reflect the information.
Correction
