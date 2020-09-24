The brief on the 2020 Ottumwa Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure that ran in Thursday's newspaper included incorrect information. There will be no picture of survivors taken during pick-up of materials today, and there are 429 registered participants for the event. Saturday's socially distanced car drive-thru will begin at 10 a.m.
Correction
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Memorial service for Ruby Ethel Heady will be held September 27, 2020 at: North Court Baptist Church 1411 North Court Ottumwa, IA at 2:00pm A graveside service will follow at Shaul Cemetery 1339 Bluegrass Road Ottumwa, IA.
Most Popular
Articles
