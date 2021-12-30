In a Dec. 21 article entitled, "Judge modifies bail for murder suspect," a factual error was made regarding modified bail conditions for a Wapello County murder suspect due to a lack of information.
On Dec. 30, in a social media post that was not directly shared with the Ottumwa Courier or its editors, the Wapello County Attorney's Office mentioned that media inaccurately reported the modified bail conditions of Douglas Raymond Spurgeon. Upon investigation, the Courier's editor found the error was made due to a lack of specificity in the judge's order.
According to the attorney's office's post, Spurgeon's bail was modified to $1 million cash or surety bail. While the judge added a surety option to his bail, the attorney's office reports a bail bondsman would still need to commit the entire $1 million amount, and not 10% of the total bail as is customary. The judge's order makes no mention of this exception.
The story has been corrected online. The Courier regrets both the error and the time it took for the error to be brought to our attention. The Courier strives to correct all errors in fact, and asks that errors be brought to the direct attention of Courier editors. The Courier cannot correct errors that are not brought to its attention. To report errors, contact the Courier editor by phone at 641-684-4611, or by email to Kyle Ocker, kocker@ottumwacourier.com.