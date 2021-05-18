In the May 18, 2021 edition of the Ottumwa Courier, one of the Moravia High School graduation photos was incorrectly captioned. The valedictorian pictured was Gracie Hoffman. The salutatorian was Laney Hoffman.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 3:39 pm