The times given in the article on the superintendent interview schedule for Thursday were incorrect.
Rather than a single one-hour session, each group has two sessions set. Teachers are at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., administrators at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., other staff at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and community members at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
To ensure social distancing can be maintained, each group is limited to 12-15 representatives by invitation only. Participants were randomly selected from those indicating interest in participating in the process.