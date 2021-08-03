Due to an editing error, a story about upcoming visits to the area by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in Tuesday's Ottumwa Courier included incorrect times for his visits in Monroe and Wapello County. Here's the correct information: Sand will be at the Monroe County Courthouse Gazebo from 10:30-11:30 a.m., the Jimmy Jones Shelter on Joe Lord Memorial Drive in Ottumwa from 12:15-1:15 p.m., the Davis County Courthouse Gazebo from 1:45-2:45 p.m. and the Appanoose County Courthouse Gazebo from 3:15-4:15 p.m.

