Diana Swartz, a Democrat from Ottumwa who is running for Iowa House District 25, works at John Deere Works in Des Moines, not Ottumwa. Her questionnaire did not clarify which facility she worked at. The online version of her profile has been corrected.
Correction
Obituaries
Norma Jean Phillips Carder, 84, passed May 5, 2022 following an extended illness. Cremation arrangements are being made by Nashville Cremation Center. A celebration of life in Ottumwa is scheduled on June 11, 2022.
