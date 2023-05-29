Delbert White's funeral June 16 will be at 10 a.m. at Reece Funeral Home, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. It was incorrectly stated in Saturday's edition. The online version of the story was been updated.
Correction
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 83 Iowa methodist churches disaffiliated
- High-speed motorcycle chases lead to one death, one arrest
- One arrest made in drug investigation
- Concerns about FCSD direction grow
- Prep softball: Bulldog softball suffers season-opening sweep
- Missing POW remains return to Ottumwa
- Undeclared on presidential bid, Pence visits Ottumwa
- Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis scholarship program awards $5,150 to area students
- Prep baseball: Big Reds get early-season tests
- Prep softball: Ottumwa takes two 10-0 wins over Hoover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.