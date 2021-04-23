OTTUMWA — A parent’s concerns over counseling notification protocols were brought to the school board at a recent meeting. On Monday, the board will hear more about what the protocols are.
Lonna Anderson, director of elementary education, and Marci Dunlap, director of secondary education, will present information and update on counseling services communication protocols during the board’s meeting at 6 p.m. in the media center at Evans Middle School.
In addition, as part of the consent agenda, the board will vote on a sharing agreement with the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District for Ottumwa students to participate in and receive credits for EBF’s agricultural courses and participate in the Agri-Power FFA Chapter. Under the agreement, Ottumwa would page 13% of EBF’s current year district cost per pupil for each Ottumwa student; students would be responsible for the cost of any materials for the classes that are charged to EBF students. The Ottumwa district would also be responsible for transportation to and from ag courses and FFA activities at EBF. The agreement was approved by the EBF board April 14.
Several facility items are also on the budget. There is a recommendation to approve the proposed list of projects and budget allocations at elementary facilities, and individual items already up for vote include a paging system upgrade at Pickwick for $17,500; a review and assessment of the HVAC systems at Wilson, Horace Mann and Eisenhower Elementaries for $15,000; annual HVAC maintenance at Douma Elementary in the amount of $12,300; recommend the approval of the site and preliminary budget for the Operations Warehouse project; and approval of the preliminary budget for Market on Main.
Additional budget items include the recommendation to approve ESSER budget allocations through June 30, 2023; the PTYC fee schedule ant salary updates for the program’s staff; a budget amendment for the 2020-21 budget as a result of additional support staff services due to COVID-19, increased costs associated with the progress on the construction trades home, and additional facility projects scheduled for the summer.
The board is also tasked with approving several out-of-state trips for students. The Trap Club is seeking approval to take up to 15 students and eight coaches to Marengo, Ohio, July 9-19 for nationals competition. TAG is requesting a trip to the Odyssey of the World Finals in Orlando, Florida June 10-13. Four teams totaling 27 students qualified. They would take a bust to Kansas City, Missouri, and fly to Orlando. The Evans Travel Program is also asking to update the destination for the seventh-grade trip from Chicago to St. Louis due to Illinois COVID-19 restrictions.
The board will finish the evening in closed session to discuss a possible real estate transaction.