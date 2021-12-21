OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors took action by signaling their intent to withdraw from Pathfinders Resource Conservation and Development during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse.
Supervisor Jerry Parker made a motion to have board chair Wayne Huit draft a letter stating the county would be withdrawing from Pathfinders, which seeks to "create vibrant communities by strengthening local economies and encouraging natural resource conversation," according to its website.
Wapello County has been involved with Pathfinders, which is based in Fairfield, for several years, but fees have increased and the supervisors believe they haven't received enough bang for the buck.
"I was on it for four years, and it started out as more of a conservation-type program, but it's kind of morphed into a regional planning thing," said supervisor Brian Morgan, who sat on Pathfinders' board in the past. "They've been big on like the (Historic Hills) Scenic Byway in Davis County, a little bit in Wapello County
"They've done some work on mine reclamation projects," Morgan added. "It's only a few thousand dollars that we pay for it, but I don't think we can say we really get much of anything out of it."
Parker agreed with Morgan, adding that "they're a really good organization." But, over time, he said, Pathfinders has taken on a bigger role helping smaller counties.
"They do things for smaller counties that don't have the resources to do things for themselves," he said. "When it started it was like six counties. We've been in it probably more to just be a part of maybe helping other counties instead of us because I don't think we really receive any real direct benefit."
Parker said the supervisors must give a 60-day notice to the other counties as well as Pathfinders. Huit currently sits on the board.
In other business:
• The supervisors approved plans for marking several of the rural highways in the county. The plans call for pavement markings of approximately 25 miles of farm-to-mark roads, and is funding through a $300,000 grant the county received.
Affected roads include Lake Road, as well as 73rd Street through Agency from Highway 34 to Highway 16. Bluegrass Road, one of the other main arteries of county roads, is not included in the project.
"We've had to put in rumble strips and 6-inch edge white paint, which is why this doesn't include Bluegrass Road," county engineer Jeff Skalberg said. "On Bluegrass we need to do some crack-sealing stuff before we actually put paint down. I don't want to put paint down and then come in and destroy it and have to repaint it."
• The supervisors approved a 28E agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for private well construction. With the agreement, the county can receive up to $500 for well fills and enclosures, and $300 per septic system. It's an agreement the county has every year.