The coronavirus pandemic can also affect your heart in addition to your lungs.
Johns Hopkins says that lingering COVID-19 heart problems can complicate recovery for some patients.
Persistent COVID-19
Coronavirus long-haulers, those that experience the effects of the virus over a long time, report heart problems such as palpitations, dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath. Cardiologist Dr. Wendy Post says that COVID-19 can damage heart muscles and affect heart function. This is because of the inflammation and cell damage that comes with infection.
Symptoms of Heart Problems
After you’ve had the coronavirus, you should talk to your doctor if you have a rapid heartbeat or palpitations. Symptoms of a rapid or irregular heart rhythm include feeling your heart beat rapidly or irregularly; feeling lightheaded or dizzy, especially when you stand; chest discomfort.
Less commonly, Post said, people can experience heart attacks after COVID-19.
“Blood tests have shown that during COVID-19, some people have elevated levels of a substance called troponin in their blood, along with EKG changes and chest pain,” Post said. “During acute COVID-19, elevated troponin levels with an abnormal EKG are linked to higher mortality, but not in patients with a normal EKG.”
Elevated troponin levels are a sign of damaged heart tissue.
MIS-C and children
An uncommon but serious complication of COVID-19 in children is multisystem inflammatory syndrome. This can cause serious heart damage, cardiogenic shock or heath. Children who survive MIS-C can be left with abnormal heart rhythms and stiffened heart muscles that prevent the heart relaxing and beating properly.
Heart Failure
If you have shortness of breath of leg swelling after COVID-19, you should contact your doctor. Those are symptoms of heart failure which, though rare, can be a consequence of coronavirus infection.
Other symptoms also include fatigue and frequent urination at night.
“A heart condition could be exacerbated by severe COVID, but not likely after mild asymptomatic cases,” Post says. “But the effects of the coronavirus on preexisting heart disease are not yet known. We need to know more about potential risks associated with post-COVID syndrome, which in most of these cases is asymptomatic.”