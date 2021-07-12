GDP measurements are universally used to gauge the health of an economy. They offer lots of information about current trends. But they are also somewhat misleading over the long term. A far better long term historical measurement is the fluctuating value of an economy's currency. Unfortunately, it has not been used sufficiently for guiding policy.
For generations, the dollar's value has mirrored intensely and accurately the fate of our economy. Sad to say so, since the late sixties it has been declining and that reflects the relative decline of our living standard, something GDP cannot reveal in the same way.
In the 1950s and '60s the “mighty dollar” could buy 4 Swiss Francs and 4.2 German Marks and lots of Japanese Yens. After all, as the famous diplomat and founder of the Cold War ideology George Kennan proclaimed and predicted in the late forties: the U.S. comprised about 5 percent of the global population and produced about half of global GDP. He believed this relationship could and should continue.
With such a favorable exchange rate it was not surprising that literally streams of American tourists and hordes of college students took advantage of the awesome purchasing power of the dollar to travel abroad, especially to Europe. It was cheap to do so. “Europe on Fife and Ten Dollars a Day” became a bestseller and this writer joined the fun. In spite of being poor and living on a half time 9 months graduate assistantship he was able to leverage the dollar’s value for 5 major trips throughout Europe on first class 1 and 2 months Eurail tickets.
By 1972, due to the Vietnam war costs, the Fed’s inflationary policy and failure to upgrade capital equipment, the value of the dollar was well on the road to its long term collapse. Unfortunately, the process was aided continuously by corporate interests which aimed to sustain global price competitiveness by lowering the value of the dollar instead of upgrading capital equipment. In fact, in '83 at an economics conference Nobel economist James Tobin barked at this writer and told him "we had to force the Germans to upvalue their currency." Tobin failed to grasp the fact that the strongly rising German currency forced German CEOs up the wall to produce a better product and, thus, their trade surplus actually grew while ours continued its long term decline in spite of a constantly declining dollar. To believe that a lower currency sustains global competitiveness is a Fata Morgana.
This false belief that lowering the dollar's value guarantees global competitiveness and solves our huge trade deficit was still echoed when Trump complained about a "strong dollar."
Yet, when the Euro was introduced in 2000 it was supposed to be equal to the dollar and fluctuate in a narrow range of plus or minus 5 percent.
But again, this turned out to be illusory. In 2008 during the Great Recession one Euro bought 1.6 dollars for a short time, an all-time low for the dollar relative to the Euro. Currently, shall we say “the mighty Euro” still buys about 1.14 dollars, noticeably above the original anticipated range.
A major contributing cause of the dollar's decline was the false notion, peddled even by the Wall Street Journal's editorials during the so-called "roaring nineties," that the wave of the future was the post-industrial service economy. It was the time when everyone fell under the spell of America's impressive new technology ranging from lasers to the start of the internet. A post-industrial service economy was thought to emerge which would prevail and overshadow manufacturing.
To be sure lots of benefits were derived from it but a so-called post-industrial service economy has not improved our many rundown homes nor prevented the rising numbers of trailer homes. In fact, it didn't even reduce them but allowed them to fester and grow while the service economy drowned the masses with commercials, advertisements, spectator sports, Hollywood gossip, political dramas and foisted upon them substantial wealth accumulation by bureaucracies at the expense of a stagnant family and individual wealth.
Lately though, some re-shoring of manufacturing has been attempted but so far shows only little success. If it were impressive the dollar would not presently buy 0.87 Swiss Francs and 0.84 Euro.
Had we used the declining value of the dollar as a gauge and guide for major economic policies we could have at least slowed down the relative decline of our living standard, if not prevented it to sustain Kennan’s hope of the late forties. Historically, all strong and growing economies have always had a growing and strong currency and not the contrary.