OTTUMWA — One of the two Ottumwa men involved in a 2018 botched Ottumwa robbery that ended in a shootout with police lost an appeal challenging a portion of his conviction and sentence.
Dalton Wayne Cook, 28, of Ottumwa, was sentenced to a total of 35 years on multiple charges. Cook was convicted of multiple, but not all charges, by a jury. He was one of three men involved in the incident that began with an armed robbery where the victim was shot, and ended with a manhunt and shootout with police.
One of the men, David Roy White, was killed in the shootout. The other, Michael Bibby, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role.
Cook's challenge was to his conviction on a charge of willful injury when it came to the initial attempted robbery of Colt Stewart. He argued the evidence did not support the jury's conviction on the charge.
In its decision, the Iowa Court of Appeals said the question comes down to whether the evidence supports the finding made by the jury, not whether the evidence would support a different finding. In this case, facts support the decision reached by the jury.
The specific verdict by the jury found Cook guilty of aiding and abetting his cohorts in committing the crime of willful injury by shooting Stewart. Three men, one armed with an AR-15, had confronted Stewart. During the encounter, Stewart said he heard someone yell "Shoot him!" but could not identify which one of the three had.
The appeals court found that whether or not Cook actually shouted the phrase, "substantial evidence supports a finding that he participated in the shooting." The court ruled that evidence also supported that Cook, armed with a knife, started the physical attack that led to the shooting.
"That he showed no surprise at the shooting and continued with the robbery tend to prove his participation or encouragement," the ruling written by Senior Appeals Court Judge Richard Doyle said.
The decision upholds the district court's conviction and sentence of Cook.
Cook is currently serving his sentence on this case and other charges at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, according to records from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
