school bus

File photo

OTTUMWA — Friday will see some additional delays for students as wintry weather continues.

Cardinal schools   Two hour delay

Davis County schools   Two hour delay

Van Buren schools   Two hour delay 

Tags

Managing Editor

Matt Milner currently serves as the Courier's Managing Editor. Milner is a trained weather spotter and is usually outside if there are storms. He joined the Courier in 2002.

