FAIRFIELD — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted the City of Fairfield on Tuesday with an ongoing wastewater overflow east of the Maharishi International University Recreation Center.
City workers discovered the overflow of untreated wastewater at 8:45 a.m. Approximately 30 goals per minute were flowing into a drainage ditch, which flows east of the recreation center to Crow Creek.
City staff traced the problem to a collapsed pipe, which the repaired about 2:45 p.m. to stop the flow. The city also worked to contain the discharge and planned to lime the affected area.
The DNR, which continues to monitor the situation, recommends keeping children and pets out of the affected area for at least 24 to 48 hours.