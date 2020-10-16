Age: 53
Hometown: DeSoto
Current Town: Ottumwa
Q: Why are you running?
A: I am the current Wapello County Sheriff and I have dedicated the last 26 years of my life as a law enforcement officer protecting the citizens of this county. The citizens of this county deserve a Sheriff who continuously strives to get better and make the community a safer place to live. The position of Sheriff is extremely important in a community and not a role for just anyone. It is important to have a Sheriff who has law enforcement experience and the administrative experience that I have. I feel I have made a tremendous difference at the Sheriff's Office and I wish to continue with the progress we have made thus far. I live this life every day and love every minute of it. Keeping my family, your family and our neighbors safe is my number one priority, and is why I want to continue to be your Sheriff.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: I have lived and worked in Wapello County for over 30 years, have been married for more than 21 years and we have raised our family here.
I was a US Naval Reservist from 1985 through 1994. As a young adult, I worked at Excel Corporation and was a member of the Wapello County Sheriff’s Reserve before being hired as a Deputy for the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office.
In 1994, I officially began my career in law enforcement with the Wapello County Sheriff's Office. I worked as a Patrol Deputy for 16.5 years. During that time I found my passion for the job and all of its requirements. For two and a half years I worked as an Investigator with the Southeast Iowa Inter-agency Drug Task Force and was Chief Deputy for 6 years. I have been the Sheriff for the last 2 years.
I have been involved in many community and civic organizations over this time including past Board President of the Ottumwa YMCA. Currently, I am a member of the following: Adult Advisory Committee for the South Central Behavioral Health Region, E911 Board, Emergency Management Commission, and current Chair of the Southeast Iowa Inter-agency Drug Task Force.
Q: What is the main issue facing the sheriff’s office currently, in your opinion?
A: I believe that illegal drugs, mainly methamphetamine, has had a devastating impact on Wapello County and Southeast Iowa. Illegal drugs are the nexus to many other crimes that take place in Wapello County. I believe that substance abuse has placed a burden on our mental health system as well.