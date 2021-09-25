Doug McAntire
Age: 59
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: 100% disabled veteran
Community organization involvement: Chaplain for American Legion/VFW, honor guard for local veteran funerals, seventh-grade football coach at Evans Middle School
Goals for first term, if elected: "It is my hope to influence the culture we live in. I would like to encourage people to focus on the positives in life and not on the negative. I would like to encourage more unity within this community and recognize each other as Ottumwans working together for the same goals in our community."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "My initial thoughts are communicating with the interest groups involved with this (human rights) commission. I believe in dialoguing with individuals to hear what their goals for this commission are, and work with them in a positive way. As a smaller community and also recognizing the diversity within Ottumwa, I believe we can work together in a positive manner."