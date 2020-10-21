Dr. Richard Burger

Age: 70
Hometown: Udell
Party: Democrat
Q: Why are you running?
A: My decision to run started after watching the infamous “Ridiculous Road-grader Repair” unfold in 2018. The Board of Supervisors wasted $80,000 repairing a worn out grader purely out of spiteful “mismicromanagement”. Our current Supervisors lack vision, strategic planning and leadership. They are reactive, not proactive. Now voters have the chance to “wipe the slate clean” and start with a whole new board. We can operate more openly, plan more strategically and find efficiencies to get more done within our financial limits.
Q: What is your work and community background?
A: Although I was born in Nigeria, Africa where my parents, Dick and Ann Burger, were missionaries, I grew up on what is now our Century Farm near Unionville, IA and graduated from Moulton-Udell High School. I attended both College and Medical School at the University of Iowa graduating AOA Honors Medical Society. Further training included both Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Colorado and Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Washington. My medical practice started as a 2 year adventure to Alaska and evolved into a very fulfilling 31 year private practice and hospital service. I moved back home in 2010, bought a farm, joined Mercy Hospital in Centerville part-time and cared for my elderly parents. My father just turned 100 as did my father's farm! Now I feel a need to serve this community which has been so good to me.
Q: What is the main issue facing Appanoose County currently?
A: I want to follow through with our county bond vote and build a modest new Law Center designed with possibility for future expansion. Ultimately this will save taxpayer money by not having to "farm out" prisoners. I want to collaborate with the City to guarantee 911 Ambulance Service for the entire county as an essential service. I would like to see us evolve from a three- to a five-member Board of Supervisors at no increased cost to taxpayers by dividing what we currently pay Supervisors by five. This will give better representation to taxpayers and help prevent one dominant person from essentially controlling the entire board. But most importantly, I want to develop long-range strategic planning for infrastructure repair and replacement and explore efficiencies by unifying overlapping City and County services.